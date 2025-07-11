NBA Insider Skeptical of Bucks' Chances Despite Busy Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a very busy offseason, including a trade, waiving their second-best player, and signing the best free agent center on the market.
Signing Myles Turner was a swing for the fences. Milwaukee is trying its best to compete for a championship next season so that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be satisfied enough to stay.
Despite the addition of Turner, one NBA insider doesn't believe that the Bucks have much of a chance of competing not just for an NBA title, but not even a chance to get out of the Eastern Conference.
In an article from ESPN, Chris Herring doesn't believe that the Bucks have enough to compete even in a weakened Eastern Conference. In fact, he has them in the third tier of the East.
The Bucks still have one of the best players in the NBA as long as Antetokounmpo stays. Still, the Bucks don't have much else besides Turner around him.
Kyle Kuzma has been a disaster since coming to Milwaukee. He had one of the worst performances of any player in the entire playoffs, and the Bucks might be trying to shop him.
What's worse is that the Bucks don't really have a point guard that they love. They re-signed Kevin Porter Jr., but he is best used as a backup point guard.
Unless they can somehow convince Chris Paul to play his final season away from his family, they will likely have to roll with Porter Jr. as the starter. That's not a great place to be.
Still, Antetokounmpo gives them a chance to compete if they can make it to the playoffs. Injuries can also change things, just as they did during this past season for Milwaukee, Indiana, and Boston.
It will be up to Antetokounmpo and Turner to carry a large load in the frontcourt. In the backcourt, it will have to be Gary Trent Jr. who scores most of the points while Porter Jr. adds a few, as well.
The Bucks feel that if they have a healthy Antetokounmpo, they have a chance to win in a slowed-down playoff series.
