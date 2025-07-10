Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Thoughts on One Day Playing in New York
The Milwaukee Bucks have been dealing with rumors that Giannis Antetokounmpo might ask for a trade since they were eliminated from the playoffs. Antetokounmpo hasn't shut down those rumors.
While most other teams are now under the assumption that Antetokounmpo is going to stay in Milwaukee, that is still not a foregone conclusion. He might not decide that until August or September.
Other organizations would be lining up to send offers to Milwaukee if he wanted out. He recently gave fans an insight into what his thoughts are regarding Milwaukee and New York.
While on a live stream, Antetokounmpo mentioned his future plans for the first time, including the prospect of playing in New York.
"A lot of people have tried to convince me to play there (in New York), but nah," Antetokounmpo said.
He added when asked if he was going to stay in Milwaukee: "Probably, probably. We'll see, we'll see. Probably, I love Milwaukee."
This is the first time that Antetokounmpo has released a statement himself, saying that he will probably be in Milwaukee. Of course, he left himself an out.
He did say that he had no interest in playing for New York, which contradicts some things he has said in the past. Regardless, it doesn't look like he'd ask for a trade to New York if he were to ask for one at all.
The Bucks have tried everything they can to keep Antetokounmpo happy and in Milwaukee. The big move to sign Myles Turner was made to keep him happy with the direction of the team.
Milwaukee must be encouraged by this video, as well. That means that the moves they have made, no matter how desperate, have kept him happy enough to stay with them.
This is why other teams have been operating under the assumption that he will be staying in Milwaukee. Everyone knows how much he loves the city and the community.
From a basketball perspective, adding Turner alongside Antetokounmpo gives them some rim protection and three-point shooting at a higher level than what they were getting from Brook Lopez.
This past season for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.2 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from deep.
