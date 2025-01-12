Bucks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Jimmy Butler in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be aggressive in looking for talent ahead of the NBA trade deadline in the coming weeks. Milwaukee has fought its way back toward a place of contention but they likely still need an extra push to become true title contenders.
In this new trade scenario by Bobby Marks of ESPN, the Bucks go all in and land the big fish on the trade market. That would be Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler.
Here is what the trade would look like per Marks:
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat receive: Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Bobi Klintman, and a 2031 first-round pick (via Bucks)
Detroit Pistons Pistons receive: Pat Connaughton, a 2031 second-round pick (via Bucks), and a 2030 first-round swap rights (via Bucks or Trail Blazers)
While normally, the Bucks wouldn't be able to aggregate contracts due to the restrictions in the new CBA, Marks explains that they are allowed to do so here. In this deal, the Bucks would fall under the second apron so the restrictions would then be lifted to make a deal possible.
Offloading Connaughton to the Pistons allows Milwaukee some extra flexibility to land a star such as Butler. Butler would then join the Bucks to create a lethal big three alongside Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Adding Butler would certainly take some more depth away from the Bucks but his stardom could help offset things. Butler would bring a certain level of toughness to the table that Milwaukee has been missing all season.
This trade wouldn't be without risks but Milwaukee could become more of a real threat by making it. They would solidify themselves as a title contender by bringing in Butler and opposing teams would have a very hard time stopping them.
Middleton is a good player and it would be tough to see him go but Butler is a different level of talent. Milwaukee would likely be giving Butler a contract extension if they were making this deal, setting the Bucks up for the next few years.
It remains to be seen how big of a splash the Bucks will try to make at the deadline but if a Butler trade is on the table, they should go for it. With only a few weeks left, we should know soon how the Bucks set themselves up for the postseason.
