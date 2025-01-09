Bucks' Doc Rivers Explains Reason Behind Removing Khris Middleton From Starting Five
The Milwaukee Bucks made the shocking decision to move Khris Middleton to the bench prior to their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. It's a move that signals the end of Middleton's importance to the success of the Bucks moving forward.
After his move to the bench, Middleton scored just eight points against the Spurs. He is averaging 12.8 points this season, the second-lowest total of his career. It has become clear this season that he is not close to the same player that he once was before injuries took hold of him.
Middleton has missed a bunch of games this season due to his recovery from bilateral ankle surgery. Having surgery on both of his ankles has clearly impacted his ability to move laterally on defense and also has affected his explosion in getting around guys. He isn't effectively going to the rim anymore.
Doc Rivers explained his decision to bench Middleton following the game against the Spurs on Wednesday night.
"It's just not improving to the place he wants it or we want it, so we just got to monitor," Rivers said about Middleton's health. "We're cutting his minutes back a little bit and just trying to make sure he gets through this."
Rivers is trying to protect his player as he is coming off an injury. That doesn't change the fact that this move signals the end of an era. They have to find someone else who can give them offensively what Middleton has failed to do so far this season.
Right now, Taurean Prince has been inserted into the starting lineup. He helps the Bucks on defense but won't do much on offense. Milwaukee might need to make a move or two at the trade deadline to help the team be more consistent on the offensive side of the court.
With Middleton moving to the bench, more pressure will now be applied to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to carry the offensive burden even more. Right now, those are the only two players who the Bucks can count on to be ready offensively.
The Bucks are still one of the teams to pay attention to when it comes to the NBA title. That's especially true if they are able to make a move for one of the wings who are on the trade block ahead of the trade deadline.
