Bucks News: Damian Lillard Losing Ground in All-Star Fan Voting
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a very roller coaster-like season. They started with one of the worst records in the NBA, starting just 1-6. Since then, they have fought their way back up into the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference. Now, they are trying to move even further up the standings.
In order to do that, they need both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to play their best. A couple of weeks ago, both superstars were injured at the same time. They also missed time due to an illness, which kept the Bucks from being able to play their best basketball.
Lillard has struggled since coming back from his sickness. His shooting has not been the same. His level of offensive production has fallen, and it has started to affect his chances of being an All-Star starter. In the most recent fan voting results, the gap between him and Donovan Mitchell for second ballooned.
Mitchell has really risen in the fan voting. It's also surprising that LaMelo Ball is still first among guards considering the fact that he has missed 10+ games already this season. Still, it's undeniable that the fans love him and Mitchell more than they love Lillard at the moment.
Lillard's play has to improve for fans to want to vote for him more. In his last six games, he has averaged just 21 points and 6.8 assists. His shooting has cratered to just 39.8 percent from the field. Until he starts shooting better, he won't get the fan votes he was getting before.
Lillard will tell anyone that he doesn't care about fan voting in the All-Star game. He cares more about winning games. He has to get his shot fixed in order for Milwaukee to do that. The Bucks moved Khris Middleton to the bench to help get some more continuity in the starting lineup as well.
This Bucks team has moves that they can make to drastically improve the offensive capacity of the team. They can make some trades for some guys who can increase the scoring output of the team, especially at the wing position. Lillard needs to play better, even if that happens.
The Bucks are in danger of getting passed up by the Pacers for the fifth spot in the East. Stacking wins is what their top priority is in Milwaukee.
