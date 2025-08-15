Bucks' Bobby Portis Explains Decision to Re-Sign with Milwaukee in Free Agency
The Milwaukee Bucks made bringing Bobby Portis back a priority in free agency. Not only does he provide a lot on the court, but his leadership on the team is underrated.
Despite the fact that Portis missed 25 games due to a suspension for using an illegal substance, Milwaukee didn't have any pause about bringing him back.
More news: Bobby Portis Has Surprising Explanation for Bucks' Recent Playoff Struggles
The Bucks brought him back, signing Portis to a three-year deal worth $43.5 million. Recently, Portis talked about that contract and why he decided to return to Milwaukee in free agency this summer.
Bucks forward Bobby Portis loves the city of Milwaukee
While speaking on ESPN Milwaukee, Portis said he re-signed because of how much he loves the city of Milwaukee.
"I have a passion for the city. Like, when you do something for a town, accepts you like they accepted me. When you get a chance to just be yourself every day, like, it's hard finding a team, bro. It's hard finding a home in sports."
Portis is the exact kind of player that the Bucks want to sign; someone who loves the city and what it has to offer. He's not someone who is going to be wooed by the bright lights of a bigger city.
More news: NBA Expert Impressed by Bucks’ Shocking Offseason Moves
Portis knows who he is and what he brings to the table. He's more concerned with winning and playing for fans who love him than he is with playing in a bigger city.
The Bucks are glad to have Portis back for years to come
Bringing Portis back was one of the biggest priorities that the Bucks had this summer. Bringing him back allows them to look at other spots on the roster to improve.
At the trade deadline, they will look to improve the rest of the bench around Portis, namely at the wing and guard spots. Cole Anthony isn't the ideal backup point guard for them.
Portis brings an energy that they desperately need, so not re-signing him would have been disastrous. Now that they have their spark plug back, they feel they can compete for a deeper run in the playoffs.
This past season, Portis averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
Latest Bucks News:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.