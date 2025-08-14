Bobby Portis Has Surprising Explanation for Bucks' Recent Playoff Struggles
The Milwaukee Bucks have been eliminated in each of the last two seasons in the first round of the playoffs. Both were at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
Milwaukee seems to have stalled out after winning the title back in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns. Since that title, they haven't returned to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Injuries have certainly played a part, but they just haven't played well enough. Bobby Portis, their most important player off the bench, recently explained why he thinks they have had some postseason issues.
Bobby Portis believes injuries are why the Bucks haven't won in the playoffs
While speaking to ESPN Milwaukee, Portis talked about why the Bucks haven't been able to break through in the playoffs in recent seasons.
"What's wrong with our team? The only thing that's been wrong with us is people have been hurt. You know, we win a championship, 2022 K-Mid (Khris Middleton) goes down, we lose in seven to Boston. 2023, first round, Giannis tries to dunk on K Love and hurts his back. Don't have the big fella. 2024, Giannis hurts his leg against the Celtics in a regular-season game. We haven't really been healthy."
Portis seems to believe that health is the biggest reason why the Bucks haven't been able to win in the playoffs. Some of those injuries are hard to argue with.
Antetokounmpo missed most of the 2024 playoffs. Lillard played in only three games in the 2025 playoffs. If they have their best players available, they are hard to beat.
This will be the last chance for the Bucks to succeed in the playoffs
The issue with all of those injuries is that this is clearly a pattern at this point. They are not fully healthy when the most important time of the season rolls around.
Next season will be the last chance that this core will have a chance to win a title. Giannis Antetokounmpo is already frustrated with how things have been.
If they can't get out of the first round of the playoffs in a horrendous Eastern Conference next season, they might be forced to blow it up.
