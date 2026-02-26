The Most Improved Player award is supposed to recognize real growth. Not hype, not expectations finally being met, but actual development that changes the trajectory of a player’s career. That is why the conversation around this year’s race feels a bit off.

A lot of the names getting attention were already highly drafted players who are simply stepping into larger roles. Meanwhile, one player who truly fits the spirit of the award is being overlooked. That player is Ryan Rollins.

Complete list of players averaging 20/5/5 on 48%+ shooting so far in February:



- SGA

- Nikola Jokic

- Kevin Porter Jr.

- Ryan Rollins pic.twitter.com/ZisgkHkIZu — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) February 25, 2026

The Growth

About a year and a half ago, Rollins was a fringe NBA player trying to find his place in the league. Last season he averaged only 6 points per game and did not look like someone who would soon become a key piece for a competitive team. Fast forward to now and the leap is obvious. Rollins is averaging 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting 42 percent from three. That is not a small improvement or a slight bump in usage. That is a complete transformation in role, impact, and confidence.

What makes his case stronger is how he has done it with the Milwaukee Bucks. Opportunities matter in the NBA, but taking advantage of them is what separates players who stick from players who fade out. Rollins has made the most of his minutes and has become a legitimate part of the Bucks backcourt moving forward. He is contributing on both ends of the floor and impacting winning in ways that go beyond basic box score numbers.

One of the more telling indicators is his on off impact. Rollins currently holds a net on off of plus 4.6, which ranks in the 87th percentile across the league. That kind of number reflects how much better a team performs when a player is on the court compared to when he is not. It is not just his scoring. It is decision making, defense, and overall presence in the flow of the game.

Ryan Rollins was Unranked in High School and had zero High Major offers



Last night he had 27 points in the NBA and hit 7 3’s



Run your own race and TRUST. THE. WORK.



pic.twitter.com/q1sy3aYsGJ — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) February 21, 2026

Defense in particular has been a big part of his rise. Rollins is averaging 1.5 steals per night and consistently creating disruption at the point of attack. That two way ability is part of why he looks like more than just a temporary starter. He looks like a future piece.

The Odds

Despite that, the betting markets still have him far down the list. On DraftKings, Rollins is currently around +2000 and sits sixth in the odds behind players like Jalen Johnson, Deni Avdija, Jalen Duren, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Keyonte George. The issue with that list is simple. Most of those players were already established or were high first round picks expected to eventually become major contributors. Their improvement is real, but it is also a natural progression many anticipated.

Rollins represents something different. He was a late second round pick who went from barely hanging onto a roster spot to becoming a real starter level guard. That is the kind of leap the award was meant to celebrate. The gap between where he was and where he is now is larger than most of the players currently ahead of him.

Another factor that should not be ignored is how he has performed in big moments. Rollins has quietly been one of the league’s most clutch players this season, shooting 52.4 percent in clutch situations. That production has helped Milwaukee to a 15 and 13 record in clutch games, which is a significant part of staying competitive over the course of a long season.

The Bucks have 2 players ranked in The Ringer's latest Top 100 list:



#5: Giannis Antetokounmpo

#88: Ryan Rollins — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) February 24, 2026

When you step back and look at the full picture, the argument becomes clear. This award should go to the player who truly improved the most. Not the player who finally reached expectations tied to draft position, but the player who changed the narrative of their career. Right now, that player is Ryan Rollins.

The story, the narrative, it all fits, and if Rollins helps lead the Bucks back into the Playoff race, how can you not give the award to a guy who completely revitalized his career?