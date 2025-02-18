Bucks' Bobby Portis Loves Idea of USA vs World in All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star game came and went and was once again met with intense criticism. A potential USA vs. The World All-Star game of the future was theorized by some of the best basketball minds.
To fix the issue of an apparent lack of effort from the NBA's top talent, a mini-tournament was rolled out for the 2025 All-Star game in San Francisco. There were mixed reviews, to say the least.
"I think it was a good step in the right direction to reinvigorate the game in some way," Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said, "and then you tinker with it again next year."
"I think we're starting to see All-Star Weekend and the competitive nature in the game starting to creep back in," Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant said.
"I think the toughest part [was when] they stopped the game to do the presentation while we were kind of halfway through it," Celtics star Jayson Tatum said. "It was kind of tough to get back into the game after that."
Milwaukee Bucks' forward Bobby Portis weighed in on what it would look like if the USA vs. The World teams took part in a future All-Star Game.
The Run It Back show on Fan Duel TV featuring NBA veterans Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams theorized that the World's starting five would consist of Shai Gilgious-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama, and Nikola Jokic.
"It gets scary after that five." Said Portis.
Portis seemed skeptical of how USA would stack up defensively, adding that the battle off the glass would be won by The World.
"We're not gonna be able to rebound, though!"
As Portis shared his excitement on the show, and the basketball world continues to play with this idea, it is worth considering if it will be on the ballot for the 2026 All-Star Game in Los Angeles, CA.
As for Milwaukee, they look to regroup from the break and take their 29-24 team to a final postseason push.
