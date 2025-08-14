Bucks' Bobby Portis Weighs in on Possible Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Request
The Milwaukee Bucks had what many would call a very hectic offseason.
Damian Lillard is no longer with the team after being waived. His contract was stretched in order to create financial flexibility to sign center Myles Turner.
Cole Anthony was brought in to help a backcourt in desperate need of production. Longtime team member Brook Lopez left to go back home and play for the LA Clippers.
However, much of the hubbub centered around the team's star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite no direct word from the player himself citing any semblance of discontent, rumors were swirling that Antetokounmpo could ask for a trade away from the only franchise he knows.
Of course, aggregated by writers all over the country, Antetokounmpo trade ideas were posted on a daily basis.
Bobby Portis is one of Antetokounmpo's most trusted teammates as well as one of the more longstanding members of the team. He recently made a radio appearance on ESPN Milwaukee in which he was asked directly about the rumors this offseason.
"I talk to Giannis all the time, that's my teammate. I think Giannis bleeds green...that's all I can say."
Portis is a man of few words — though this simple statement holds some real weight.
Antetokounmpo is the face of the franchise for a reason. Leading the Bucks to an NBA title a few years ago, he's etched himself onto the Mount Rushmore of players to have played for this franchise — and that includes some heavy-hitters in the context of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Marques Johnson, Sidney Moncrief, Glenn Robinson, Khris Middleton, and Ray Allen (among others).
Antetokounmpo's value to the Bucks is something not quantifiable. Sure, his presence results in jersey sales and tickets sold. He single-handedly makes the Bucks a threat in the Eastern Conference.
Perhaps more than that, he's a homegrown star that developed into a player no one thought was possible, even when drafted in the first round out of Greece.
The Bucks should — and likely will — do everything in their power to make him comfortable and content. The Turner acquisition illustrated this point. If there's a time where Antetokounmpo asks for a trade away from Milwaukee, it'll be a dark day in the history of this franchise.
