3 Biggest Takeaways From Bucks Frustrating Loss to Celtics
The Milwaukee Bucks blew a lead and lost 113-107 to the Boston Celtics at home on Sunday. The Bucks have now dropped to 2-8 on the season, and they have lost nine of their last 10 games.
Here are the top three takeaways from another disappointing loss:
Bucks Start Fast, Finish Slow
The Bucks started the game like a 2-8 team desperate for a win. Milwaukee scored 40 points in the first quarter, outscoring the Celtics by 10 points, and went into halftime with an 11-point lead. The problem was the Bucks were unable to match this effort in the second half. The Celtics caught up to the Bucks in the third quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 29-15 in the third. The two teams went back and forth over the final quarter until the Celtics pulled away in the last two minutes.
The Bucks have been unable to close out games, which has cost the team in three games this season. The Bucks previously lost two games to the Cleveland Cavaliers by two points or less.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Took Over, But It Wasn't Enough
Antetokounmpo's frustrations with the Bucks' slow start to the season were palpable as he played his best game of the season. From the get-go, Antetokounmpo was consistently taking and making shots. He recorded a season-high in shots made and attempted and finished the game with an astounding 43 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists, his highest point total of the season. He ranks top-five in the NBA in points and rebounds per game but isn't able to single-handedly lead the Bucks to wins.
Celtics Have the Edge In Three-Point Shooting
Though Antetokounmpo recorded one of his best games of the season, he is not known for his three-point shooting. The Bucks shot from the three-point range more accurately, but the Celtics attempted almost 20 more three-pointers. These points proved key as the Celtics made their comeback, and won the game.
The Bucks now have a long way to go for a shot at saving their season. They already have low odds of making the playoffs and have only defeated two struggling two teams this season. Milwaukee will next play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday for their first game of the 2024 NBA Cup. The Bucks do have a series of winnable games ahead but will have to capitalize on these opponents.
