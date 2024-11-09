Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Warning to Teammates Ahead of Celtics Clash
The Milwaukee Bucks went back to their old ways from what we have seen of them this season, and it came against a much superior opponent in the New York Knicks.
The Bucks went to Madison Square Garden for their first meeting of two in that venue this season; however, it was one to forget. Milwaukee was run out of the gym on Friday night, which gave the Bucks their seventh loss of the season.
The Bucks had just snapped their six-game losing streak on Thursday night against the lowly Utah Jazz, and it appeared that the odds may have tipped their favor. Instead, the Bucks sputtered back into the team we've seen most of the season.
It was a performance to forget from the 2-7 Bucks, and no one was more disappointed with the outing than their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo was blunt in his post-game press conference, saying that the performance was disheartening because of how he thought they had turned the page against the Jazz.
"Did we compete the previous game? Yes. Did we compete the two [games before that]? Yes. Did we compete today? No," he said. "... If you don't compete your ass off, you're not going to win the game. [You have to] at least give yourself a chance."
Antetokounmpo was not done there. He also said that if his team displays this same type of performance in their next game against another superior opponent, the Boston Celtics, then the result will be the same.
"We came to New York after playing great last night. Then we come here and lose by 30. Are you OK with not competing? I'm not OK with that s---. We've got Boston in two days. We don't compete, we're going to lose by 30."
The Bucks are now tied for 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings. If things continue as they are, a team that was supposed to compete for the Larry O'Brien trophy will possibly compete for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
There is a ton of season left to be played to turn things around, but still, this is never the start you want, especially with guys like Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on your side.
The Bucks will play the Celtics on Sunday afternoon. They are currently home underdogs with a +2.5 spread, and all eyes will be on if the Bucks are indeed a contender or pretender.
