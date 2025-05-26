Bucks Center Expected to Have Heavy Free Agent Market: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks will be at the forefront of the basketball universe this summer as all eyes will be on the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation.
Antetokounmpo is a top-five player at worst at this point in his career, so his decision will cause ripple effects in the league. Even if he stays in Milwaukee, it will be a huge decision for everyone involved. While that is the case, the Bucks have other worries on their mind, including the long list of free agents they have.
The Bucks have eight free agents, and five of them are unrestricted free agents, including center Jericho Sims. Sims spent only half a season with the Bucks after they traded for him prior to the February trade deadline. Sims was solid when he got playing time and proved to be a vital piece for the Bucks on both sides of the ball.
Because of his positive impact, Sims will be a hot commodity in the free agency market, at least according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.
The Lakers could instead chase younger bigs who might be able to fit the bill like Jericho Sims, Day’Ron Sharpe (potentially a restricted free agent) or some other off-the-radar candidate,” Pincus wrote.
The Lakers, along with the Golden State Warriors, are teams that could look Sims' way.
Sims, 26, is an athletic, high-motor big man who excels as a lob target and defensive presence. He’s known for his rim protection, rebounding ability, and defensive versatility—particularly his capacity to switch onto smaller players. Offensively, Sims stays within his strengths, finishing around the basket through dunks, lobs, and occasional low-post opportunities.
He began the year with the New York Knicks but saw limited floor time. With Mitchell Robinson, a similarly styled center, returning to the lineup, New York opted to move Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the trade deadline.
Over the course of the season, Sims averaged 1.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks in 11.9 minutes per game, shooting an efficient 63.4 percent from the field across 53 appearances. After landing in Milwaukee, he appeared in 14 games and logged a slight bump in minutes to 15.0 per contest.
Now approaching unrestricted free agency, Sims could become a priority for the Bucks—especially if Lopez departs. Without a clear replacement at the five, Milwaukee may push to retain Sims as a cost-effective and athletic frontcourt option.
