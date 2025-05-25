Multiple NBA Agents Offer Unfortunate Prediction For Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks have a huge summer ahead of them. Many of their top players will be free agents, including Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and Kevin Porter Jr to name a few.
While they are high priority for the Bucks, they are far from the top of the list. The top of the list, and there is not a close second, is retaining their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported in mid-May that Antetokounmpo is ‘open-minded’ to a trade this summer.
The rumors are swirling about where he might end up and whether the Bucks have any shot at retaining him moving forward. That’s the biggest question of the summer, but this latest report spells bad news for the Bucks and their chances.
Eric Pincus wrote in his latest column that several NBA agents believe that whether it is this summer or in the following years, Antetokounmpo will have the leverage on where he may want to go.
“Several agents polled at the recent NBA combine in Chicago believe that the former NBA MVP will direct the Bucks to send him to his preferred location, whatever that might be," wrote Eric Pincus. "The closer he gets to the end of his contract, the greater his power to dissuade other suitors.”
Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee is uncertain; however, his contract says otherwise. The Greek Freek is under contract for the next two years before he has a player option after the 2026-27 season and is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2027-28 season, his age 34 season.
It’s hard to say what type of player Antetokounmpo will be at that time, but in the meantime, there is no doubting his impact. Where he could or wants to end up is a different story. The moment Charania’s piece came out on Antetokounmpo being ‘open-minded,’ many started to speculate on where he would want to go, including The Ringer’s Howard Beck.
Beck mentioned that Antetokounmpo would want to play for a big market team like New York, Los Angeles or Miami.
"The initial thing I got from one person was some rumblings that it's already just the big cities, one of the LA teams, one of the New York teams, or maybe Miami, not a big market but a glamor market, mid-sized market," Beck said.
The Bucks would love to keep him, but if not, a move seems inevitable.
