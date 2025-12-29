The Milwaukee Bucks are ecstatic to have Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup after a decent-sized absence with a calf strain.

The Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in the first game after his return, which is part of the reason why NBA.com writer John Schuhmann put the Bucks one spot higher in his power rankings, going from No. 26 to 25.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from an eight-game absence on Saturday and led the Bucks to a much-needed win in Chicago, scoring 29 points in less than 25 minutes. Milwaukee is 10-8 with him and 3-11 otherwise," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Bucks’ 112 points on 96 possessions on Saturday weren’t a super-efficient performance, but it was their best offensive game in their last six. They’ve scored 18.8 more points per 100 possessions with Antetokounmpo on the floor (124.4) than they have with him off the floor (105.6), the biggest on-off differential on offense among players who’ve played at least 250 minutes. Antetokounmpo has now scored 521 points in 520 minutes of playing time, which would give him three of the top six per-minute scoring seasons in NBA history."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scores against the Chicago Bulls | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bucks getting better with Giannis healthy

The only teams to rank below the Bucks in the power rankings are the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers.

The hope is that the team will rally around Antetokounmpo as he helps make his teammates better on the court. The Bucks face a crucial few weeks as the trade deadline gets closer, but with Antetokounmpo back on the court, it seems less likely that the Bucks will trade him before Feb. 5.

The Bucks are returning to the court with some winnable games this week. They will first travel to Charlotte to face the Hornets on the road before coming back home for a New Year's Eve tilt against the Wizards. The Hornets will then play them in Milwaukee on Friday before the team heads out to the West Coast to face the Sacramento Kings over the weekend.

Tip-off for the game against the Hornets is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT inside the Spectrum Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Milwaukee Bucks On SI Stories

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury hurting Milwaukee Bucks more than it should

One player might be why Milwaukee Bucks keep Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo absence tanks Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks take step backwards in loss vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors headline top Milwaukee Bucks stories this year