Bucks Reportedly Work Out Multiple Intriguing Prospects Ahead of NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks are about to enter one of the more crucial summers yet. Not only do they have a ton of free agents whom they would love to retain, but they also have the whole Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors drama.
The Bucks could lose a handful of their key players this summer and their best player in arguably their franchise history. This summer will be monumental for the Bucks, and while that is the top focal point, the Bucks also have the draft on the horizon.
The 2025 NBA Draft is in late June, and the Bucks are doing what they can to load up for what will be a pivotal two nights. They are doing their part in the draft, as they have worked out six prospects already.
The Milwaukee Bucks have begun their pre-draft workouts, bringing in six prospects for evaluation: Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams, VCU guard Max Shulga, Alabama point guard Mark Sears, Wisconsin’s John Blackwell, Gabe Dorsey from William & Mary, and NC State forward Brandon Huntley.
This group is likely just the beginning, as the Bucks are expected to evaluate several more prospects in the lead-up to the NBA Draft.
Among those already brought in, Williams stands out as perhaps the most promising. The 22-year-old has drawn second-round interest thanks to his size, scoring instincts, and ability to score from nearly anywhere on the floor. He made several clutch plays during Texas Tech’s run to the Elite Eight, including a game-winning shot in an overtime thriller against Arkansas on March 27.
According to NBA Draft Room, Williams is viewed as a smart, efficient combo forward who may not wow with flair but makes winning plays. He’s praised for his basketball IQ, court vision, and two-way impact.
Another intriguing name on the workout list is Sears. Though a bit undersized for the next level, standing at only 5-foot-10, Sears brings a strong offensive skill set highlighted by his shooting touch and shot creation. He’s especially dangerous from beyond the arc and is effective both off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations.
As of now, Milwaukee holds the 47th overall pick in the second round. While that’s their only selection at the moment, that could change quickly if the team explores a trade to acquire additional draft capital ahead of draft night.
