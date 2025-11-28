Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play on Friday vs Knicks? Latest Bucks Injury Report

Will the Milwaukee Bucks have their best player available for Friday night's clash with the New York Knicks?

Per the NBA's latest injury report, nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered questionable to play through a strained left adductor. Starting point guard-for-now Kevin Porter Jr. continues to recover from a right knee meniscus surgery. 3-and-D forward Taurean Prince is still on the mend from a surgery to adjust a herniated disc in his neck.

Antetokounmpo's 24-year-old younger brother, two-way signing Alex, is once again with the Bucks' G League affiliate in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Herd.

The elder Antetokounmpo had been questionable ahead of the Bucks' bout with the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Ultimately, he sat out his fourth consecutive clash. Naturally, Milwaukee also lost its fourth consecutive clash without him, 106-103.

Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers was glad that his medical staff prevented Antetokounmpo from suiting up before his body may have been ready.

"I was very happy we decided what we decided. I was very uncomfortable with it [playing Antetokounmpo against Miami]," Rivers said. "He really wanted to push and that's who Giannis is. I was very happy with our medical team today. They decided at the end of the day, let's wait. Obviously, as a coach, I can't get involved but so much, but I told Giannis this morning — that it should be a no tonight. Then, the medical team told him as well."

Life Without Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee has been floundering without the two-time MVP. Rivers has opted to start reserve swingman Gary Trent Jr. again — and has shifted normal starting small forward Kyle Kuzma to a starting power forward role in Antetokounmpo's place.

Trent isn't exactly a defensive stalwart, but his shooting has been on-point. As a starter sans Antetokounmpo, the 6-foot-5 Duke product has been averaging 11.5 points on .417/.444/.800 shooting splits, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 rebounds a night.

The Bucks have fallen to a discouraging 8-11 record, good for just the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the Knicks side, All-Defensive forward OG Anunoby will miss the fun with a strained left hamstring, while reserve shooting guard Landry Shamet is unavailable due to a sprained right shoulder.

