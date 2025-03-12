Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in Danger of Missing Game vs Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow and they will try to stop their losing streak. But Milwaukee could be forced to play this game without the services of some of their better players.
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have been listed on the injury report for the game against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo is being listed as probable for the game and Damian Lillard lands as probable for the contest.
It remains to be seen if either will be able to take the court against the Lakers but the Bucks need them on the court. Milwaukee is riding a three-game losing streak entering this game and the team desperately needs to get a win.
The Bucks dropped a heart-breaking game to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and it hurt them in the standings. Indiana is right behind Milwaukee so the Bucks missed a golden chance to establish a cushion between them and the Pacers.
Milwaukee is in danger of falling back down in the standings if they aren't careful. So, this game against the Lakers has a lot of implications in it.
The Lakers are coming in with a two-game losing streak as well so they will be looking to get back on track.
Los Angeles will be without star forward LeBron James as he recovers from a groin injury. But the team could also be missing star guard Luka Doncic. Doncic has been listed as questionable on the injury report but there is a strong chance he does take the court.
This means that Milwaukee having both of their star players would give them an advantage over the Lakers. Milwaukee will be the home team for this game, also giving them an edge due to their strong record at home this season.
We should know more about each players' status for this crucial game against the Lakers when we get closer to game start. But if either player can't give it a go, it could be detrimental to the Bucks' chances to win the contest.
