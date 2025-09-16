Bucks Coach’s Mother Passes Away at 75
A member of the Milwaukee Bucks' extended family has sadly left us.
Per Dan Woike of The Athletic, Bucks lead assistant coach Darvin Ham's mother, Wilmer Jones Ham, has passed away at age 75. Per Justin Engel of M Live, Jones Ham passed last Monday, September 8 due to "a sudden medical emergency."
She was the first-ever female mayor of Saginaw, Michigan, where both she and her son grew up. Ham would go on to enjoy his greatest success as a deep-bench player for the 2004 champion Detroit Pistons, his home team.
A service for Jones Ham will be held this Friday, September 19, at the 2,300-capacity The Dow Event Center. Her family has started a scholarship fund in her honor. Jones Ham was also a mother to DeRonnie Turner and Detoya Ham.
Jones Ham was initially a teacher at Saginaw Public Schools, before being appointed to a vacancy on the nine-member Saginaw City Council in 1994. The council appointed her as mayor in 2001, a position she held until 2005. Jones Ham then was Saginaw's mayor pro tem through 2007.
A Trying Time for Darvin Ham
Darvin Ham, 52, is gearing up for his second season in Milwaukee on the staff of decorated head coach Doc Rivers.
After a 12-year pro career, Ham transitioned to an assistant coaching gig with then-D League squad the Albuquerque Thunderbirds, now the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League affiliate the Cleveland Charge. He took over as a head coach ofr the re-dubbed New Mexico Thunderbirds in 2010-11, before jumping ship to the Los Angeles Lakers under Mike Brown and Mike D'Antoni from 2011-13.
Ham worked under Mike Budenholzer on the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-18 and then on the Bucks from 2018-22, winning a championship with the club in 2021. He got his first shot as an NBA head coach with the Lakers from 2022-24.
Overall, Ham posted a 90-74 regular season record and a 9-12 playoff record with the Lakers, who by the 2023 playoffs were led by All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, plus emerging standout shooting guard Austin Reaves. The 2023 vintage marched all the way to the Western Conference Finals as a No. 7 seed.
