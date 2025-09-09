Former Bucks Standout Being Targeted by East Contender in Free Agency
The Milwaukee Bucks are in need of a starting point guard they can count on. After waiving Damian Lillard in order to make room for Myles Turner, they don't have a guy who has proven he can be a good starting point guard.
This season, they will have to rely on Kevin Porter Jr. as the starting point guard. Cole Anthony is the backup. There is also an intriguing option floating out there for who they could bring in as a backup.
Malcolm Brogdon, who was named the Rookie of the Year while with the Bucks, is still a free agent. He is a good player when he's able to stay healthy, which unfortunately isn't often. He might be signing with a rival team soon, though.
Former Bucks guard Malcom Brogdon could sign with the Knicks
Brogdon hasn't signed with anyone yet, but it looks like he is still in the mix to sign with the New York Knicks, according to insider Ian Begley of SNY.tv.
The Knicks need some help at the backup point guard position, especially if they are planning on using their bench more this year now that Thibs is no longer the head coach.
Milwaukee should take a look at bringing Brogdon in on a cheap deal to help with the point guard depth. It's not like they couldn't use a guy who has played deep in the playoffs on their roster.
Brogdon's body has broken down to the point that he is no longer a viable starting point guard in the league. There's a good chance he's just a veteran minimum guy at this point in his career.
Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon might be playing for a rival Eastern Conference tam this season
Even if the Knicks don't sign him, there's a good chance that Brogdon is picked up by someone. Boston and Indiana need some point guard depth. So do the Nets and the Raptors.
Brogdon will very likely find a home before training camp starts. He's too good a player when he's healthy not to be on a roster. He can only play 10-15 minutes per game, which is perfect for a good team.
This past season, Brogdon averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in just 27 games played.
