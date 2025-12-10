Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly met with Milwaukee Bucks teammates to address rumors

News relating to Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation with the Milwaukee Bucks continues to come in. Now, it seems the noise surrounding the parties has led to the megastar addressing the elephant in the room.

"So with rumors going on, rumors swirling rampant right now on Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future, sources have relayed to me that Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed some of his teammates recently to stress the importance of focusing on basketball, and to not to allow outside distractions to interfere with the process at hand," insider Chris Haynes, (NBA TV, Amazon Prime Video), said.

For the season, the Bucks are 10-15, including 1-7 without Antetokounmpo, and have lost 10 of their last 12 games. Meanwhile, the two-time MVP is out indefinitely with a calf strain.

"I was told that his point was that he's here at the time being, wanting to get better, wanting to make sure he gets his game back on point, make sure he gets back from his injury. But he understood and he relayed the message that he can't control what goes on or what even happens to him," Haynes continued. "So obviously things are getting loud to a certain point where he felt like he had to address some of his teammates. So we shall see what happens from here on out."

Sources: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo met with some teammates to address rumors of his future. Message was to focus on basketball and not allow outside noise to distract team. More on The Association on @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/0pNB1PF83o — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 10, 2025

After ESPN's original reports last week that Antetokounmpo and his agent "have opened discussions with the Bucks about the future," Shams Charania followed up with some more ominous-sounding reporting early Tuesday morning.

"Conversations are active and open as of last week between Giannis and his agent Alex and the Milwaukee Bucks, and my understanding is the locker room can also feel the tension at play here and the harder dialogue that could occur: how this team shapes up the rest of this month," Charania said.

The Bucks will play six of their next nine games on the road, under tumultuous circumstances. At the same time, their division rivals, the 11th-seeded Chicago Bulls are on their heels in the Play-In Tournament picture, with both teams currently sporting the same win percentage.

"Should the Bucks' slide continue, sources said discussions between Antetokounmpo's representation and the franchise will escalate and lead to a resolution before the Feb. 5 trade deadline."

In 17 games, the 2021 Finals MVP is averaging about 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block, converting on about 64 percent of his field goals.

"I think it's a very pivotal time for us; it's sink or swim," Kyle Kuzma said after their loss to the Detroit Pistons on Satruday. "We have to treat it like that."

