Bucks Considered Likeliest NBA Team to Plummet This Year
There have been plenty of splashy transactions this offseason, highlighted by Kevin Durant's trade to the Houston Rockets. The addition of the 15-time All-Star power forward, still one of the best scorers alive with his 37th birthday impending next month, instantly propelled Houston to the inner circle of title contenders.
The Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks also made intriguing moves to shore up their depth as they gear up for championship bids, while the ailing Boston Celtics tore down major components of their title core en route to a "gap year" season with Jayson Tatum ailing.
One of the other boldest deals of the summer, however, was Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst's decision to stretch and waive the remaining $112.6 million owed to his own injured All-Star, Damian Lillard, and subsequently use the new cap room to steal longtime Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner on a four-season, $108.9 million deal. Lillard went on to sign a three-season, $41.6 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers.
But the experts don't think these moves will be enough to help nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo improve much from the team's 48-34 run and first-round playoff exit last season.
In a new poll of ESPN writers, one club above all others is seen as the likeliest to slip this season: the Milwaukee Bucks. The Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, and Indiana Pacers were the other top vote recipients.
"The Bucks top this list because of the mounting uncertainty surrounding the franchise at the perceived end of its contention window," ESPN's Jamal Collier writes.
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the world. Still, the talent gap between him and the rest of the roster is striking, even after Milwaukee made an unprecedented move to sign Myles Turner in free agency," Collier adds.
Collier wonders if Horst will exhibit the patience he displayed last season following a rocky start, as the Bucks struggled to figure out a backcourt rotation.
"The Bucks' plan for success this season will be to lean heavily on Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP has shouldered massive tasks before, but getting this roster into contention without a clear second star will require, perhaps, his most herculean effort. Milwaukee began last season 2-8, then found a way to rally and make the playoffs before exiting in the first round. Will the Bucks have the patience and confidence to bounce back if they get off to a slow start again this season?"
