Bucks Considering Moving Veteran Guard Before Trade Deadline: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks might be one of the few teams looking to make a significant move as the NBA trade deadline nears.
The deadline is on Thursday, and the Bucks are expected to make a move to bolster their roster. Because of this, the Bucks will need to say goodbye to some key pieces on their team if they make a trade, and veteran forward Pat Connaughton could be on the move.
According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks are willing to trade Connaughton before this season's trade deadline.
“A quick poll of NBA executives conducted by The Athletic estimated the current price to dump Connaughton’s contract is three or four second-round picks or a late first-round pick in the next few seasons.”
Nehm went on to say why a move from Connaughton would be the smart move from Milwaukee's front office.
"Connaughton, 32, has fallen out of the rotation this season and appeared in games when teammates have been injured. On top of that, with a decline in Connaughton’s 3-point shooting and athleticism, many around the league believe he will opt in to his $9.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Most teams considering trading for the 10-year NBA veteran believe they are trading an extra full season of Connaughton instead of an expiring contract. The risk of that future money boosts the asking price for any team willing to help the Bucks get under the second apron."
The veteran guard has been in Milwaukee for the last seven seasons and has been a staple to the team and community.
In his Bucks career, he has averaged 6.8 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 and assists while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three in 427 games thus far.
While Connaughton has been instrumental for the Bucks over the past few years, this season has been a different story.
In only 28 games with zero starts, he is averaging 4.5 points per game (his lowest as a Buck), 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 14.9 minutes per game (his lowest in Milwaukee).
The Bucks are a second-apron team and only have the 2031 first-round pick that they can trade.
As things stand, the Bucks do not control any of their first-round picks through 2030, as New Orleans and Portland own swap rights due to the Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard trades.
More Bucks: Bucks Reportedly Showing Interest in $23M Forward Ahead of Trade Deadline
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Seems to Hint at Future NBA Plans After Luka Doncic Trade
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.