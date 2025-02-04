Bucks Reportedly Showing Interest in $23M Forward Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be very active ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. With the deadline only a few days away, we could see the Bucks make some big moves to set themselves up well for the postseason.
Milwaukee has been linked to multiple players as we inch closer to the deadline, with a few of them being big names. One name who has been briefly mentioned with the Bucks is forward Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Kuzma is drawing interest from the Bucks as the trade deadline gets closer.
“Yet there has been little fresh chatter on Milwaukee's pursuit of Butler in recent days. Sources with knowledge of the situation have relayed that the Bucks have more recently had conversations about pursuing Washington's Kyle Kuzma.”
The Bucks had been interested in Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler but it remains to be seen how active they will be in trying to land him. The team could instead pivot to go after Kuzma and maybe another piece from the Wizards.
Milwaukee could use depth more than anything and Kuzma could be a solid addition to the team. Kuzma recently had some comments about his time in Washington, leading to many people believing that he could be on the move ahead of the trade deadline.
“I think I’ve tried to fit in,” Kuzma said when he was asked whether he’s been “holding back” this season. “I think I’ve tried to help the young guys build confidence and do their thing. I think today I was just really the most assertive I’ve been all year.”
Kuzma could fit in well with the Bucks, giving them another 3-and-D type of player. While he has seen a drop in production this season, Kuzma did suffer multiple injuries earlier this season.
The veteran has averaged 15.0, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Kuzma is also shooting 42.2 percent from the field this season.
The Wizards forward has won at the highest level in the NBA and could provide valuable playoff experience to this team. The return for Kuzma remains a mystery but it seems that Milwaukee could look to make a move on the former champion.
