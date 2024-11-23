Bucks' Damian Lillard, Giannis Selflessness on Full Display in Crucial Win Over Pacers
One of the issues that plagued the Milwaukee Bucks early in the 2024-25 season has been the lack of chemistry between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Since Lillard was traded to the Bucks shortly before the 2023-24 season, the two superstars have yet to maximize their potential while playing alongside each other.
That changed during the Bucks' 129-117 win over the Pacers on Friday, perhaps their best team win of the year. Lillard found Antetokounmpo on five of his 13 assists, while the two players combined for 61 points. Antetokounmpo finished the game with a triple-double as he recorded 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists as Lillard recorded 24 points, five rebounds, and 13 assists.
Outside of Lillard and Antetokounmpo, the whole team played selflessly, which has contributed to a three-game winning streak. At one point, Gary Trent Jr. passed off a shot attempt to give the ball to Antetokounmpo, who took advantage of the opportunity.
"See – that's incredible. That's great spirit," Antetokounmpo said, via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal. "That's the spirit you want to have within your team. Now, don't get me wrong if it was me maybe I dunk that. I'm joking. You gotta be selfless. There's gonna be times that a guy loads and (Trent) is going to be wide open and I gotta deliver the ball. As a leader now I gotta deliver the ball – it goes both ways. It doesn't go only one way. He has my back, I have his back."
This selfless style of play will be critical for the Bucks to continue building off of as they try to rebound from a disastrous 2-8 start to the season. The Bucks are now 7-9, and in position to go on a run with their current play.
Another perk was the victory also came during the Bucks' second game of the 2024 NBA Cup. The Bucks previously defeated the Toronto Raptors in their first group-stage game, and now are two for two so far. Milwaukee will have games against the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons — both winnable matchups — to determine if they will advance to the knockout stages.
More Bucks News:
Bucks' Damian Lillard Lashes Out at 'Fake' Fans After Struggles in Milwaukee
Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals When Khris Middleton Will Return From Injury