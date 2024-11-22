Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals When Khris Middleton Will Return
Former three-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton has proven his value through his absence thus far in this young 2024-25 season.
Milwaukee has slipped out of the gate, getting off to a miserable 2-8 start before a recent 4-1 run sort of righted the ship, or at least stabilized it. The Bucks are now 6-9 on the year, and looking to build on that record with an NBA Cup home clash Friday night against the team that bumped them from the playoff picture last month, the 6-9 Indiana Pacers.
The Bucks' big three of All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and Middleton has appeared in just 42 of a possible 96 games together since Lillard was acquired in the 2023 offseason. Milwaukee has gone 28-14 in those 42 games, good for a 55-win season across a full 82-game slate.
Middleton has been medically cleared to play for more than a month, as Shams Charania of ESPN recently reported. The 6-foot-7 Texas A&M swingman has been partaking in 3-on-3 workouts for weeks. He apparently is still not yet comfortable with his body.
Katie George of ESPN revealed in the Bucks' eventual 122-106 victory on Wednesday that head coach Doc Rivers expects Middleton to make his season debut for the club at some point next week — with a caveat.
“Doc Rivers told us he expects Middleton to be available next week,” George said. “But he hedged by saying it’s ultimately up to Middleton and how his body feels. They [the Bucks] want him to feel his best before bringing him back.”
Pre-game, Rivers indicated that Middleton has looked markedly improved of late as he continues to recuperate.
“He’s looked good,” Rivers said, per Charania. “He’s working his butt off. Listen, I think he’s close. And he’s just going to keep working. This is the best I’ve seen him, I will say that.”
In the Eastern Conference, only four teams boast records better than .500. So the fact that the Bucks are not quite at that level, without their third- or fourth-best player (depending on how you rank aging 3-and-D center Brook Lopez), is forgivable in the NBA's junior varsity bracket. But surely Milwaukee could use the 15.1 points on .493/.381/.833 shooting splits, , 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals a night that Middleton averaged last season. Taurean Prince has been starting in his absence, but he's not the scorer Middleton is, even in the 33-year-olds post-prime form.
