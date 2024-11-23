Bucks' Damian Lillard Lashes Out at 'Fake' Fans After Struggles in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard took to social media to express his opinion on fans who he believes are 'fake' following the team's recent struggles.
Lillard commented on an Instagram post with simple, but harsh words for fans who have criticized his recent performances.
"Fake a-- (expletive)," he said.
However, after a slow start to the season, Lillard is confident the Bucks are coming into their own. Following Milwaukee's 122-106 victory over the Bulls on Wednesday, Lillard said the team is finally starting to work as a unit.
"We're starting to play better basketball on both ends of the floor," Lillard said. "Getting off to a slow start, if it was happening for us in the middle of the season, then it would just be a rough patch. I think it's been a little harder because you don't want to start the season the way we've started it. We're starting to get our momentum. We're starting to figure ourselves out, establish an identity and we playing like it."
Lillard also spoke on the importance of resilience as the Bucks are trying to bounce back after a rough start to the 2024-25 campaign.
"Playing in this league you got to have it," he said. "You got to be resilient. You got to be together. You got to be tough because everyone's going to have their moments of ups and downs. We gotta be strong enough to get ourselves through the hard times, the tough losses, the criticism, the struggles. We showing what type of team we are in the height of adversity."
This season, Lillard is averaging 24.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. The Bucks point guard is also shooting 31.5 percent from beyond the arc, which is lower than his usual average.
The slow start in Milwaukee has fans believing Lillard's tenure with the Bucks could soon be over. There is speculation that Lillard could make his way to Los Angeles and join the Lakers, but nothing has been confirmed.
Lillard seems pretty confident in his current team and the season ahead of them. However, Lillard teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would give the Purple and Gold better chances of making a deep playoff run.
More Bucks: Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals When Khris Middleton Will Return From Injury