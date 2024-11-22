Bucks' Damian Lillard Has Ridiculously High Odds to be Next Jake Paul Opponent
The Milwaukee Bucks have started the new NBA year off with a record of 6-9. It has been a dissapointing start for them but the team has slowly started to pick things up a little bit.
Despite having stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court for the majority of the games, Milwaukee hasn't looked like the dominant team that many expected it to be. This has been for a multitude of reasons but one of the bigger issues has been their effort level on the defensive end of the court.
The team has shown no signs of consistency from game to game and it has hurt them on the floor. There has been speculation about how Milwaukee can bring itself out of this rut, including multiple trade rumors.
But for now, it seems that the Bucks are content with allowing their players to figure things out. However, that hasn't stopped people from thinking about other methods for the players.
Recently, the nation was swept by a boxing match between former champion Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Paul took down Tyson but it got many people to thinking who could Paul right next.
According to Bovada Sportsbook, Lillard was listed as a potential betting option for which current or former NBA player could get in the ring with Paul. Lillard was listed at +2000 odds, tied with forfmer NBA star Dwyane Wade and Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porziņģis.
Lillard is a fan of boxing and has worked hard at the sport for years. The Bucks guard loves the challenge that boxing brings and is always looking for more to do, much like he goes about the game of basketball.
"Damian Lillard is not a basketball player," trainer Cem Eren said. "He's a fighter who plays professional basketball."
Retired champion Andre Ward has spoken about Lillard trash-talking him in the past.
"I'm still on set, this brother is FaceTiming me," Ward recalled, laughing. "I'm like, 'Bro, can I get done working? Man, OK, you was right ... All right, you was right.'
"But Dame, he knows his stuff."
While it's unlikely for Lillard to ever get into the ring with Paul, it's interesting that he was listed. Of course, these odds are mainly for fun but it would be fascinating if Lillard ever did decide to step into the ring.
