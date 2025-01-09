Bucks' Damian Lillard Partners with Adidas for New Signature Sneaker
Bucks star guard Damian Lillard is continuing to make a name for himself with the Milwaukee Bucks, this time with an off-the-court milestone.
Lillard has been signed with the shoe company Adidas since he joined the NBA in 2012. After winning the Rookie of the Year award in the 2012-13 season and earning his first All Star selection the very next year, he renegotiated his contract with the shoe company to a 10-year, $100 million deal in 2014.
According to a press release from Adidas at the time, Lillard fulfilled a childhood dream and came out with a signature-line of basketball sneakers in 2015.
Shoes have always played an important role in the Oakland native's upbringing.
"My entire life I've dreamed of having my own signature shoe," said Lillard. "I've worked so hard throughout my basketball career and with the support of my family, teammates and fans I've been able to get to a point where I'm fortunate enough to achieve that dream."
That was just the beginning of Lillard's signature sneaker journey, as well as his renegotiated contract with Adidas.
Last month, the 34-year-old point guard inked a lifetime contract extension with the German shoe company.
This is not the first time we have seen a company sign an athlete to a lifetime extension. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant have lifetime deals with Nike. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry inked his with Under Armour.
The upcoming shoe that Lillard has announced with Adidas is different from his other on-court models. The new "Dame Time" sneaker is not a basketball shoe, but rather an Adidas Superstar model and "symbolizes the intersection of streetwear style, sports and creativity" according to the company.
There certainly was a time when basketball players wore the Superstar shoes on-court. Adidas reported that "it is estimated that 75% of basketball players in the American pro leagues were wearing them" before players opted for lighter and more supportive shoes as technology advanced.
That is not to say that the Superstar is not completely intertwined with popular culture.
Lillard joins a list of high-profile collaborators who have not just worked with Adidas but tried their hand at re-designing this particular model. Prada, BAPE, producer/artist Pharrell Williams, and even LEGO are just a few innovators with whom the point guard is now linked.
