Bucks News: Damian Lillard Leapfrogs Hall of Famer on NBA All-Time Scoring List
In an event-filled Monday night, Damian Lillard passed Gary Payton on the NBA all-time scoring list. He now sits at No. 38 all-time.
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Toronto Raptors in a 128-104 victory in Canada. On his way to passing the hall of famer on the all-time scoring list, Lillard shined with 25 points, five rebounds, and shot an efficient 5-for-8 from the three-point line.
Despite requiring stitches mid-game, Giannis Antetokounmpo notched his 49th career triple-double posting 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists.
The Oakland native is scoring 24.7 points per game, and dishing out 7.4 assists per game, his most since the 2020-21 season. Throughout his career, the eight-time All-Star has averaged 25.1 points per game on 43.8% from the field.
Lillard was the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year, 2023-24 All Star Game MVP, and even won back-to-back 3-Point Contests at the 2023 and 2024 All Star Game. His highest points per game total came in his 11th and final year with the Portland Trail Blazers where he averaged 32.2
The Bucks, currently sitting at the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 18-16, have had a somewhat up-and-down year starting 2-8.
They were the winners of the second-ever NBA Cup this past December in Las Vegas. Despite a 3-5 record since winning the in-season tournament, they hope to earn more hardware in June as they see themselves as major contenders in the East.
The next player on the all-time scoring list that Lillard has his eyes on is Clyde Drexler at No. 37 of all-time. Drexler has 22,195 points, 376 more than Lillard's current mark.
Drexler, like Lillard, was also a member of the Portland Trail Blazers for more than a decade (12 years) as Lillard spent 11 years in Portland before signing with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Amid the Jimmy Butler drama with the Miami Heat, Milwaukee reportedly see themselves as contenders to make a deal and land Butler. Butler and his 17.6 points per game this season would be the kind of star that would mesh well with the other Bucks stars, no matter who is still on the roster in this potential trade.
For the second time this season, the Bucks take on the Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
More Bucks: Current Roster Setup Leaves Milwaukee With Limited Trade Path