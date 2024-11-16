Bucks 'Dangling' 2031 First-Rounder in Hopes of Landing Impact Defender: Report
Even though the Milwaukee Bucks are on a two game win streak, they are still the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference with a 4-8 record, right in front of the Washington Wizards, who are 2-8.
This has many NBA fans and experts wondering if Milwaukee is going to make a big move in the trade market.
While most people have suggested that the Bucks trade guard Damian Lillard or even star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
However, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report has reported that Milwaukee has no interest in trading their two-time MVP.
"The Bucks right now are continuing to call, I've been told from various teams, call around the league and look for perimeter defensive adjustments and reinforcements right now," Fischer said.
The outside perimeter is really where Milwaukee needs help. Offensively, they have plenty of firepower with Antetokounmpo and Lillard, who are averaging 33.3 and 26 points per game respectively.
The Bucks also have a great interior defense, led by Antetokounmpo and center Brook Lopez. Antetokounmpo is averaging 12.1 total rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while Lopez, a former runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 5.1 total rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.
Where Milwaukee really needs help is on the perimeter, which has become the preferred place to score for teams like the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.
In order to solve this problem, Milwaukee isn't offering a player to trade. Instead, the Bucks are "dangling" another option in front of potential partners' faces.
"However, I do know that this 2031 first round pick that the Bucks do have access to is the piece that Milwaukee is dangling out there and trying to see what they could potentially get," Fischer said.
Since teams aren't allowed to combine two players to match the salary of a single player from another team, being able to add on a first round pick could be an enticing option for teams that know they'll have to rebuild in the future.
This would work as a great way to address the Bucks' defensive issues. Currently, Milwaukee is in the middle of the pack, allowing 113.5 points per game from opposing teams. This puts them about 10 points behind first place (Orlando Magic, 103.7 points per game) and 10 points ahead of last place (Washington Wizards, 123.4 points per game).
Getting a strong perimeter defender could once again make Milwaukee a top-tier threat in the East.
