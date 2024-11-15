Bucks Land $86M Star in Blockbuster Trade Proposal With West Contender
The Milwaukee Bucks have started the new NBA season with a record of 4-8. They are coming off two straight wins, both over teams that they should easily have beaten.
However, it took a herculean performance from star Giannis Antetokounmpo for Milwaukee to take down the Detroit Pistons. The Bucks haven't shown much consistency on either end of the floor and it has hurt them on the court.
This has led to much speculation about how the Bucks can improve the team. Trade rumors about Antetokounmpo have swirled around but it was shot down fairly quickly.
But if the Bucks do want to contend this season, a trade may need to happen. One way to make this happen would be to upgrade on the wing, especially defensively.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report put together ideal trades for each NBA team and had the Bucks shaking things up with the Houston Rockets. In the deal, Milwaukee would land forwards Dillon Brooks and Tari Eason.
They should be sending out forward Khris Middleton and a 2031 first-round draft pick that has a top-one protection on it.
"Let's get nuclear. Milwaukee desperately needs athleticism and perimeter defense—to name just a few things. Brooks and Eason are not the most explosive, but they deter and disrupt. Ball containment and the ability to force turnovers go from crippling weaknesses to strengths with them in the fold."
Moving a first-round pick would be tough for Milwaukee considering how very little picks they have left. But if this was a move that the front office felt could push them over the top, it could be worth it.
Middleton has been part of the core of the Bucks for years, helping them win the title in 2021. But his injury history is concerning and Milwaukee could look to move on.
Adding in Brooks could help the Bucks' floor-spacing and defensive ability. While Brooks isn't a hounding defender, he can hold his own and would bring a swagger to Milwaukee.
On the year, Brooks has put up 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. He, alongside Eason, could help fill out the Bucks' depth, giving them more of a chance in the top-heavy Eastern Conference.
This is just one idea for Milwaukee but certainly something that the team could look into if the opportunity presented itself.
