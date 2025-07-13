Bucks' Doc Rivers Doesn't Appear Worried About Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving
Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers appears confident in franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo staying with the team amid all of the rumors.
After a second consecutive first-round NBA playoff exit, Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee is on the rocks.
The Bucks made moves over the offseason to improve the roster, waiving star guard Damian Lillard to free up cap space to sign center Myles Turner.
As the summer has continued, Antetokounmpo remains silent on his future in the NBA, dropping cryptic messages on social media, but refraining some providing clarity.
During the team's introductory press conference for Turner, Rivers provided details on his interactions with the Bucks star over the offseason.
"Giannis came to me the day after the season and we were talking about next season already," Rivers told reporters, according to ESPN's Michael C. Wright.
"So, there's far more talk outside of Milwaukee than there is inside of Milwaukee. Giannis loves Milwaukee. We love Giannis, and it's been a great relationship. We've had some of our young guys in Greece already playing with him.
"I think we had six or seven guys go down [to Greece], several coaches. So, we are communicating a lot. It's about next year, and it's about winning."
While Antetokounmpo weighs his future, the Bucks have been active over the offseason, re-signing most of their outstanding free agents while adding key players like Turner and Cole Anthony.
The Eastern Conference is full of teams either missing star players with injuries or leaning heavily on young, unproven talent.
The Bucks should get a top six seed and potentially make a deeper run, but Antetokounmpo might not be convinced the team can win a title.
Until Antetokounmpo makes a definitive statement about his future, Rivers and the Bucks can only prepare for the upcoming season with the hopes their franchise star isn't going anywhere.
