Bucks News: Damian Lillard Reveals Biggest Reason For His Continued Slump
The Milwaukee Bucks have had some issues lately.
They are 2-4 in their last six games.
In that losing streak, the Bucks have losses to the Trail Blazers and two to the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee was frustrated by a loss in all of those games because they see themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA.
Damian Lillard has not played well in those last few games, either. In the last five games, he's shooting just 32.5 percent from the field. It has been a struggle for him to get the ball in the hoop. That is a major issue for the Bucks because that is the main reason why they traded for Lillard.
Lillard is trying to figure things out and get out of their slump. Following the loss to the Trail Blazers, Lillard offered up a reason for why he has been so bad in recent days. He didn't offer it up as an excuse, but he said it as more of a matter-of-fact explanation.
“I missed four games, and the time that I missed just being in the bed — like, I was really sick, you know?” Lillard said. “That’s not an excuse, I just think it’s a different feeling going from that to getting back on the court. Sometimes, it’s just (that) I’m tired physically. Sometimes you feel weak, so each game (has) been a process of feeling better and better.”
Lillard is trying to get himself back into playing shape. His sickness clearly took a lot out of him.
He missed those four games for a reason. He's trying to get his stamina back up so he can be the same dominant offensive force that he has been for most of his career.
Until Lillard is able to get himself back into playing shape, the Bucks will have to lean more on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.
Middleton has been in and out of the lineup due to his own injury management issues, so Antetokounmpo has had to carry more of the load recently.
The Bucks have a tough stretch of games in the next week or so, taking on San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, and New York Knicks.
Unless Lillard is able to fix his shooting problems soon, Milwaukee might be taking more losses soon. They need him to be the leader on offense they were expecting to get when the traded for him.
