Bucks' Doc Rivers Placed on Hot Seat Ahead of 2025-26 Season
The Milwaukee Bucks have disappointed in each of the last two postseasons, losing to the Indiana Pacers in the first round both times. Those were good Pacers teams that they faced.
Still, Bucks fans don't care. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still on the roster, and he is one of the best players in the world. Doc Rivers has come under fire from fans for how he has managed the roster.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, Rivers is firmly on the hot seat. According to one insider, Rivers is in danger of not finishing the season with the Bucks.
NBA Insider Believes Bucks Coach Doc Rivers is On The Hot Seat
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Rivers is on the hot seat this season. He believes the Bucks have to be better for him to survive the year.
"Moving over to the Eastern Conference, there is certainly a level of pressure for Doc Rivers and Nick Nurse to succeed with the Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively."
Siegel mentions that a failure to make the playoffs could have dire consequences for Rivers.
"Neither coach is in jeopardy of being fired at this moment, but both organizations expect to compete at the very top of the East. This is especially true now that the conference is wide open with the injuries to Tatum and Haliburton."
"Time will tell if the Bucks and 76ers look to take things in a different direction based on underperformance."
The Bucks Need to Make a Deep Run if Rivers Wants to Keep His Job
Another loss in the first round of the playoffs would likely result in Rivers being fired. Milwaukee needs to actually make it into the second or third round for Rivers to be safe.
With how weak the Eastern Conference is this season, the Bucks will not get a better chance to soar to the top of the East. If they don't, Rivers could be without a job by the time the season ends.
Worse, the Bucks might have Giannis Antetokounmpo ask to be traded if they don't look like they have a shot to win a championship. That is the worst-case scenario for the Bucks.
