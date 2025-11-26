Bucks Announce Surprise Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update Ahead of Heat NBA Cup Game

The Milwaukee Bucks could be on track to get a star player back from injury in time for their NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The Bucks announced on Tuesday that star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Wednesday's game. Antetokounmpo has missed the past three games after suffering an adductor strain Nov. 17 in the Bucks' 118-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since Antetokounmpo's injury, the team has tried to find the tricky balance between resting the two-time MVP and keeping him active to avoid worsening the injury.

Here is the Bucks’ injury report for Wednesday in Miami:



Out:

Alex Antetokounmpo (G League - Two-Way)

Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee meniscus surgery)

Taurean Prince (neck surgery)



Questionable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left adductor strain) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 25, 2025

"Yeah, obviously, you gotta be careful with that because we want him to be back," Rivers told reporters when asked about Antetokounmpo's ability to return quickly from injuries. "Strains are interesting. You can't take time off and you can't work too hard either. Back in the old days, you had a strain, they told you to rest. We've learned that's actually the worst thing you can do with a strain. But then you can't overwork it either. So, there's a fine line that the guys upstairs (medical staff) know exactly what they're doing, and I'm pretty confident we'll get it right."

Antetokounmpo was initially expected to miss two weeks, meaning if he is able to return on Wednesday, he will have recovered in just half of that time. For a reeling Bucks team that is 0-4 since Antetokounmpo's early departure against the Cavaliers, his potential return from the injury report comes at the perfect time.

The Bucks offense has struggled mightily without Antetokounmpo on the court. According to Forbes reporter Evan Sidery, the Bucks' offensive rating is a league-high 123.5 with Antetokounmpo on the floor and drops to a league-low 102.1 without him.

In place of Anetokounmpo, fourth-year guard Ryan Rollins has taken the mantle as the Bucks' leading scorer. While Rollins, who is averaging 22 points per game over the past three games, has emerged as a promising starter for the Bucks, the team's offense is a different beast with Antetokounmpo on the court.

'It's Kind of Tough'

“It’s kind of tough because a lot of our sets are run through (Antetokounmpo), so you gotta (go) next man up, keep playing,” Rollins said. “Everybody’s gotta be aggressive, look for their shots, move the ball more, get more stops. It’s really just next man up, though.”

The Bucks will announce tomorrow whether Antetokounmpo is ready to go for their 6:30 p.m. CT game against the Heat.

