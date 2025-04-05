Bucks' Doc Rivers Provides Disappointing Update on Jericho Sims Injury
The Milwaukee Bucks may be without their reserve big man, Jericho Sims, for an extended period as his recovery continues.
According to Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, Sims still does not have a timetable, but he hopes to return by the start of the playoffs.
"I really don't know. I know he's feeling better, but the timeline has not changed. We're just hopeful for the playoffs."
Sims, 26, last played on March 16 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After Saturday's shootaround, the big man was spotted going through a strenuous workout—finishing with his left hand only.
Sims underwent successful surgery in mid-March to repair a torn ligament on his right thumb. He was put on the shelf for approximately four weeks with a likely return for the playoff.
According to Rivers, that remains the case.
In 14 games with the Bucks, Sims is averaging 2.4 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.6 blocks while shooting 68 percent from the field in 15.0 minutes of action.
Before the trade deadline, Sims was acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks in a multi-team deal.
While he didn’t see the floor in his first four appearances with the team, Sims has recently carved out a valuable role as a reserve big man—especially in light of Bobby Portis’ 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s drug policy.
Following Saturday’s matchup with the Miami Heat, the Bucks will have five games left on their regular season slate.
The Bucks sit with the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. If the season were to end on Saturday, they'd take on the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
More Bucks: Bucks' Damian Lillard Could Cost Giannis Antetokounmpo Third MVP Trophy
East Squad Has Set Their Sights on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer
Bucks Could Face Major Salary Cap Problems Ahead of 2025 Free Agency
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.