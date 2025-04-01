East Squad Has Set Their Sights on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer
The Milwaukee Bucks would love to keep their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, for the long haul. However, as things stand, his future in Milwaukee is unclear, especially if they happen to get bounced early in the playoffs this month.
The likelihood of that happening again this season is high, especially since Milwaukee is the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Anything is possible with Antetokounmpo on their side, but beyond that, there are a ton of question marks.
Many teams will keep a close eye on Antetokounmpo this summer, especially the Brooklyn Nets. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets' top priority is landing Antetokounmpo in a trade this summer.
"Multiple league personnel that have spoken with The Post say Giannis Antetokounmpo has been and remains Plan A for the Nets. If Antetokounmpo gets traded elsewhere this summer, that may make GM Sean Marks’ path simple, tanking for another year and building through the lottery."
"But what happens if the two-time MVP is in Milwaukee past the June draft, when Marks usually makes his biggest moves? Are potential lesser targets like Ja Morant, Domantas Sabonis, Trae Young or LaMelo Ball worth emptying the proverbial clip for if it means abandoning all hope for the Greek Freak?"
While Antetokounmpo remains the Nets' 'Plan A,' it is clear they have other options they would love to explore as they look to get back into contention.
The Bucks are eager to keep Antetokounmpo for the long term, but if there’s one team capable of presenting an irresistible trade offer, it’s the Nets. Brooklyn possesses a wealth of assets that could give Milwaukee significant value in return.
Losing a franchise cornerstone—arguably the greatest player in Bucks history—would be far from ideal. However, if Antetokounmpo eventually requests a trade, the possibility becomes much more realistic.
The Nets have the resources to put together a deal that Milwaukee may find too good to pass up.
At 30 years old, Antetokounmpo remains in his prime and is clearly focused on contending for another championship. While a move to Brooklyn might not offer an immediate title opportunity, the Nets have the draft capital and flexibility to build a competitive roster around him.
All eyes will be on the Greek freak this summer and whether he wants to continue building something in Milwaukee.
