Bucks Routed by Knicks, Jalen Brunson in Battle Between East Contenders
The Milwaukee Bucks went into Madison Square Garden expecting to put on a solid performance. But they left with a feeling that has become all too familiar this season.
Milwaukee was routed by the Knicks in this game, with the final score coming in at 140-106. The Bucks couldn't keep up with the high-powered Knicks and in the end, fell even further down in the standings.
The Bucks were coming off a big win over the Orlando Magic entering this game. They felt good about themselves but this performance showed that they may not be as good as they think.
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson went off for 44 points in the win, sinking the Bucks at every corner of the floor. Brunson has been special this season and even with him leaving the game for a short time, he still managed to power the Knicks past Milwaukee.
Milwaukee had all three stars playing in this game but it didn't matter. The Knicks showed that there are levels to the elite teams in the East and that the Bucks still have some work to do.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 24 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists in the game. Star Damian Lillard scored 22 points, three rebounds, and five assists as well. And forward Khris Middleton also provided a spark, scoring 16 points, zero rebounds, and five assists.
Other than the three stars, no other member of the Bucks scored in double figures against New York.
Milwaukee brought Middleton off the bench once again but things didn't work this time. Earlier in the week, Lillard reflected on the decision and said that he believed it would make them a stronger team.
"I think it just makes us an even stronger team. Khris coming off of surgery and missing some time, we had to get settled a certain way," point guard Damian Lillard said.
Once again, the lack of depth around the three stars reared its ugly head and Milwaukee paid the price. As we get closer to the trade deadline in a few weeks, the Bucks have some tough choices to make as they examine just how much of a splash they want to make.
More Bucks: Bucks Stars Weigh in on AJ Green Attempting First Dunk in NBA
Bucks News: Doc Rivers Reveals Why Giannis, Dame Still Need to Build Trust
Bucks' Damian Lillard Completely Stunned by Spurs' Victor Wembanyama
Bucks Notes: Massive Roster Change, Paolo Banchero Returns, Doc Rivers Tactical Move