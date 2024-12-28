Bucks Drop in New NBA Power Rankings Despite Recent Success
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a strange season so far. After one of the worst starts in the NBA, going 1-6 and 2-8, they have bounced back to stand fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They also won the second-ever NBA Cup in the middle of that great run.
Since that Cup run, the Bucks have been fairly average. A rough loss to the Nets showed that they still have some work to do if they want to be taken seriously as a contender to win the NBA title. Injuries to their star players continue to plague them in a big way, though.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed each of the last three games with illness and injuries. While the Bucks have gone 2-1 in that span, that is because they played some of the worst teams in the East. Their wins came over the Wizards and the Bulls, neither of which are in the playoff hunt.
Damian Lillard has missed the last four games with an illness and has not played since the Bucks beat the Thunder in the NBA Cup. Milwaukee needs him to play as much as possible so he and Antetoukounmpo can continue to build chemistry before the playoffs start.
Even though the Bucks have won two out of their last three games, Bleacher Report dropped them in their most recent power rankings. They moved from eighth to seventh in the power rankings. That is a bit surprising considering they haven't hit a big losing streak.
The top priority for the Bucks is to get healthy. When they have everyone healthy, they are one of the best teams in the NBA. It's not just Antetokounmpo and Lillard who need to get healthy, either. They need Khris Middleton to give them more than he's giving at the moment.
Middleton has played in just eight games this season as he works his way back from having surgery on both of his ankles in the offseason. His points-per-game average is the lowest it's been since his second year in the league. The Bucks need him to play better.
The Bucks will likely be making a move at the trade deadline to fortify their depth as the playoffs draw closer. They need to figure out which position would help them the most, but it looks like adding another center would be the most beneficial to them.
