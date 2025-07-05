Bucks' East Rival Has 'Serious Interest' in Signing Damian Lillard
The Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard in order to make room to bring Myles Turner in on a four-year $107 million deal.
Lillard is now free to sign with any team that he likes. This is the first time in his career that he has experienced free agency, so he is certainly going to enjoy his time figuring out where he wants to be.
Lillard is going to be one of the most sought-after players in free agency, even though he likely won't play next season.
The Miami Heat are interested in signing Lillard, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. Miami loves to try to sign some big-time players, even if Lillard isn't going to play at all next year.
Right now, the Heat don't have a lot of assets to aggregate in a trade, so this might be the best way to turn their team into a contender a couple years from now.
Lillard isn't in any rush to make a decision as far as his next destination goes. He wants to figure out what the right spot for him might be. This is the first time he's gotten to fully pick his own team.
If the Heat do end up signing Lillard, they become a much more dangerous team in a couple of years once he is fully recovered from the torn Achilles that he suffered in the playoffs.
No matter who Lillard signs with, he will be looking to get some revenge on the Bucks. If he signs with an Eastern Conference team, the Bucks will have to have a game plan for him.
It won't be for another few weeks before Lillard makes his decision. By the time he does, the Bucks will have made more moves to help improve the team as they try to make Giannis Antetokounmpo happy.
This past season with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from deep.
