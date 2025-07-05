Bucks Slammed by NBA Executives for 'Reckless' Damian Lillard, Myles Turner Moves
The NBA world was shocked when the Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard. That was a decision that was made in order to make room for Myles Turner.
Milwaukee will now pay Lillard around $22.5 million on average for the next five seasons, and that cap space will also be part of their dead cap number.
The Bucks did that in order to win now and keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy. His happiness is the biggest reason why this move was made, but that still hasn't kept Milwaukee from escaping criticism.
This has not been a popular move around the NBA, as multiple executives have criticized the move. Many of them have called the move "reckless", which might be a bit much.
One executive had more of a blunt criticism for the Bucks.
"That's a move you talk yourself into in the boardroom in July when you have nowhere else to go, and you turn a bad situation into a worse one. They're going to look at this in two years and say, 'What did we do?'"
Milwaukee understands that a player like Antetokounmpo doesn't just grow on trees. Those kinds of players are very hard to acquire, whether via trade or in the draft.
The Bucks don't want to trade him unless they absolutely have to. They brought in Myles Turner because they think having a solid player who will actually play next year is better than having Lillard be out next season.
Turner was the best center available on the market, and it was surprising that the Pacers even let him go. Still, the Bucks believe that Turner will give them value in the future, not just next season.
Other NBA executives do not see it the same way. They believe that the cap situation is going to be much harder for them in the future, with the way they handled this Lillard situation.
This past season for the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
