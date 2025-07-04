Bucks Focused on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Needs Unless Trade Request Surfaces: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have made significant changes to their roster this past week, which will undoubtedly alter the league's landscape this upcoming season.
The Bucks made the shocking move of waiving Damian Lillard and adding Myles Turner in free agency. On top of that, they also lost their big man, Brook Lopez, but retained most of their core pieces, including Kevin Porter Jr., Garey Trent Jr., and Bobby Portis, among others.
The Bucks will look to compete for a title this upcoming season, and while that is the case, the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee remains uncertain, at least to some NBA insiders. As for Antetokounmpo, it appears that he has not changed his mind on wanting to be in Milwaukee for at least this season.
The 30-year-old appears to be happy where he is at, and in all likelihood –– barring anything catastrophic–– he will remain with the Bucks. With that being the case, the Bucks are doing all they can to keep him happy.
If something changes on that front, the Bucks will pivot elsewhere, at least according to John Hollinger of The Athletic. Hollinger noted how the Bucks will reportedly continue to keep Antetokounmpo happy unless he requests a trade.
"While the right logical move would be to move off Antetokounmpo for a fortune in draft picks and young talent (including returning some of the picks they sent out), it’s not clear if the Bucks will ever choose that door without Antetokounmpo insisting. Desperately chasing Turner was the least-bad option remaining."
The Bucks are doing everything they can to build a contender around Antetokounmpo, that will keep him happy. Entering the offseason, the talk of whether or not Antetokounmpo wanted to stay in Milwaukee was a legitimate question.
As we sit in early July, it appears the two-time MVP is here to stay. If not, then the Bucks will likely respect his wishes and do their best to secure the best package in return.
That doesn't appear to be the case this offseason, but things can change, as we've seen many times in the association.
More Bucks news: Bucks Interested in Warriors Star in Blockbuster Trade: Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shut Down Jimmy Butler Trade to Bucks One Time, Says Ex-Buck
Damian Lillard's Agent Calls Bucks Release 'Incredible Opportunity' For All-Star Guard
Damian Lillard Expected to Draw Interest From East Rival Following Shocking Release
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.