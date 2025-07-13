Bucks Expected to Sign Veteran Forward to Fill Final Roster Spot: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks still have a roster spot open, and it could be filled soon by forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo's future is reportedly tied to whether or not his brother Giannis Antetokounmpo ends up staying with Milwaukee.
After consecutive first-round playoff exits, Giannis Antetokounmpo is weighing up whether he wants to spend the rest of his athletic prime with a Bucks team that has limited assets and paths to improve.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Thanasis Antetokounmpo should stay on the Bucks if his brother does as well.
“The Bucks, meanwhile, remain on the hunt for backcourt help (updates below!) and are expected to re-sign Antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis if their superstar indeed remains in Brewtown," Stein wrote in his Substack The Stein Line.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been on the Bucks for the past five seasons, though he missed last season with a torn Achilles injury.
Back in May on his “Thanalysis Show” podcast, he declared: "I'm back." The Achilles tendon injury stemmed from a workout, and it took him 13 months to recover.
He is set to rejoin his brother in Milwaukee if there is to be no traction on a trade. While there is still time in the offseason for a deal to happen, every day that passes makes it more unlikely that a move ends up transpiring.
During his five seasons with the Bucks, Thanasis Antetokounmpo averaged 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. He tends to appear in around 40 games per season for an average of 7.7 minutes.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is set to turn 33 years old soon and should be entering the end of his career in the NBA.
He is mainly an end-of-the-bench figure who provides energy and a positive locker room presence.
After his career stateside ends, he should have plenty of opportunities to play overseas, which he already spent several seasons doing.
