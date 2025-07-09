Bucks Exploring Blockbuster Trade With Warriors for Breakout Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly interested in a Golden State Warriors forward — looking to add another key additional after signing Myles Turner.
Jonathan Kuminga is a restricted free agent, but with teams having so little cap space all over the league, he is not able to get an offer sheet.
Instead, reports indicate that teams are exploring a potential sign and trade with the Warriors to land Kuminga.
More news: Bucks Interested in $45 Million Guard in Potential Major Free Agent Move
According to Forbes NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Bucks are one of the teams who are considered a trade for the wing.
The Bucks have explored sign-and-trade scenarios to obtain Jonathan Kuminga," Sidery said in a post on X.
"The Warriors show little interest in Kyle Kuzma, so it would take attaching their 2031 1st plus a prospect to gain any significant traction.
"In the meantime, Kuminga’s market appears in a standstill."
More news: Bucks Came Out of Nowhere to Blindside Pacers in Myles Turner Sweepstakes
The Bucks roster is full of front-court players, but the team lacks ball-handling at multiple positions. Kuminga is a forward who can dribble the ball like a guard and create his own shot as well.
At only 22 years old, Kuminga has already won an NBA title with the Warriors and knows what it takes to win.
Due to the win-now situation Kuminga stepped into, he hasn't played much as a starter and was mainly used as a scorer off the bench.
He has a high ceiling left to reach in his player development. The Warriors want to move on from Kuminga due to his poor fit with the team's style of play.
Golden State relies on ball movement, off-the-ball cuts, and screens, but Kuminga does most of his damage on the ball.
The Bucks could use someone who wants to handle the ball. Kuminga presents a major upgrade over Kyle Kuzma, but Milwaukee will need to give up more to get a deal done.
More news: Bucks Among Teams Bradley Beal is Interested in Joining: Report
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.