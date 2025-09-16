Bucks Could Improve in One Key Aspect Without Damian Lillard, Says Insider
Damian Lillard decided to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers after being shockingly waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks decided to use the waive-and-stretch provision to move on from him.
The Bucks will now have to pay Lillard $22.5 million each year over the next five seasons, which will count against their cap. Lillard won't play at all this season after tearing his Achilles.
While the Bucks won't have Lillard's scoring to help them this season, one insider actually believes that they will be much better in another key aspect of the game.
More news: Bucks Roster Already Raising Red Flags, Says Insider
Eric Nehm of The Athletic believes that the Bucks are going to be much better on the defensive end of the court, despite what they will lose on offense.
"With Lillard now in Portland, there is significant opportunity for the point guard corps of Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins, and Cole Anthony, who the Bucks added in July after the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a contract buyout," Nehm writes. "With how often Lillard handled the ball to score and make plays, the Bucks will need all three players to step up and help fill the playmaking void alongside Antetokounmpo. Additionally, the Bucks might have more opportunity to improve on the defensive end."
Lillard has never been a good defensive player, even though he tries hard on that end. He's just not big enough to handle some of the bigger guards in the league. He also can't really stop guys from driving into the paint.
More news: Former Bucks Owner Defends Clippers' Steve Ballmer Over Kawhi Leonard Controversy
The Bucks should be better at playing defense this season
Milwaukee is going to be a better defensive team now that they have Myles Turner protecting the rim. Backup point guard Cole Anthony is also known as a pretty good defensive player.
Playing better defense is going to have to be how the Bucks compete in the Eastern Conference. Turner will not be able to replicate Lillard's scoring output.
Lillard will spend this season rehabbing from his injury and will play again for the Trail Blazers when the 2026-27 season starts.
Last season with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.