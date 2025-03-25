Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Compares Winning NBA Title to Intimacy
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a season like no other. The Greek Freak is arguably putting up better numbers than he did in his first two MVP seasons.
While his individual success is not translating to team success compared to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, Antetokounmpo deserves to be in the conversation.
The 30-year-old has done it all in his career, but the drive to win with Antetokounmpo is like no other. He loves the feeling of it; it is better than winning MVP, and it is even better than intimacy. Yup, that's right.
In an interview with The Athletic's Sam Amick, Antetokounmpo said winning feels better than intimacy.
"Listen, the MVP discussion is great. I’ve been in the MVP discussion, what, like the last seven years? Yeah, probably the last seven years — top three, top four, top three, top four. It’s good. It’s a great compliment. But at the end of the day, winning is a different feeling. I was able to live it once (with the 2021 title). Then I don’t know if people feel like it counts or it doesn’t count, or whatever it is, but winning is winning, so is the NBA Cup. It was like, wow, this feeling, man, it’s like — it’s better than intimacy (laughs)."
Antetokounmpo is a winner and has proven that in his NBA career.
The two-time MVP has always been vocal about winning and his love for the game; this interview with Amick is no different. While the MVP is not at the top of his list, nor is he the favorite, Antetokounmpo could get some votes and deservedly so.
In the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points per game, 12.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60. 0 percent from the field in 34.0 minutes of action and 59 games.
While those numbers are great, Antetokounmpo's goal is to be the last team standing, holding up the Larry O'Brien trophy again. The reality of that seems bleak, but with Antetokounmpo on the Bucks' side, they have a puncher's chance.
When asked who Antetokounmpo believes is the MVP this year, he had a simple answer.
"My wife," said Antetokounmpo.
