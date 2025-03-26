Bucks' Damian Lillard Breaks Silence on Blood Clot Diagnosis
The Milwaukee Bucks received some devastating news on Tuesday night. They got the news that Damian Lillard will miss the rest of the season due to deep vein thrombosis.
The blood clots will take Lillard out for an indefinite period, but it will, in all likelihood, take him out for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs. He will hopefully be back healthy for next year.
It's a shocking diagnosis that completely changes the dynamic of what the Bucks' ceiling is for this season. They thought they had a shot to win the title this year.
Read more: Bucks Star Damian Lillard Out Indefinitely Due to Blood Clot
Now that Lillard is out, the Bucks have a massive hill to climb. This puts even more pressure on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma to carry the team.
Lillard spoke out for the first time since this shocking news came out. As expected, he's very bummed out that he has this issue.
"It’s unfortunate that something outside of my control would come up. Along with the Bucks’ medical staff, our priorities are to protect my health and safety. As much as I love basketball, I need to be there for my kids and my family. I’m grateful the Bucks acted quickly on this. They’ve been supportive and proactive throughout this process. I look forward to moving past this and continuing my career," Lillard stated.
Lillard understands that this is a serious medical condition that needs to be dealt with in a timely manner. This is something that goes beyond basketball, and he mentioned that in his statement.
The Bucks will have to figure out how to replace Lillard's production, but that won't be easy. They are currently in a big fight for seeding, which gets even tougher without Lillard.
Right now, the Bucks are tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with the Pistons. They are a full two games behind the Pacers for the fourth spot, which would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
More Bucks news: Doc Rivers Says Bucks Are Missing Big Luxury Ahead of Playoffs
Milwaukee is going to get Bobby Portis back at the end of the season, which will help a little bit. His scoring will help the Bucks survive not having Lillard, but this is a pretty devastating piece of news.
On the bright side, if Antetokounmpo can somehow lead the Bucks to a title this year, that would be a massive boost to his legacy.
So far this year, Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He is also shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Downplays Secret Meeting with Damian Lillard, Doc Rivers
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Compares Winning NBA Title to Intimacy
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.