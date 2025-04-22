Bucks' Giannis and Damian Lillard to Finally Make NBA Playoffs Debut Together
The Milwaukee Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference this season. They were the third seed last year and faced the Indiana Pacers, whom they are facing this season for the second consecutive year.
The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo last year, which led the team to lose in six games. Entering this year’s playoffs, the Bucks were this time without Damian Lillard for Game 1.
More Bucks news: Bucks Make Final Decision on Damian Lillard Playing in Game 2
However, Lillard has been cleared of his blood clot, and will play in Game 2. After an embarrassing first loss, the team could use the jolt, making an early Lillard return make sense.
Interestingly, this marks the first time Lillard and Giannis will play a playoff game together. The two as a duo were the highest scoring in the NBA during the regular season, so that should transfer well in the playoffs.
The Pacers are prolific on the offensive end and a bit vulnerable on the defensive end, so improving the offense to try and keep up could be huge for the Bucks.
Lillard this season averaged just under 25 points per game on 45/38/92 shooting splits. He is not the most efficient scorer, but his difficult shot-making becomes extra important for the team in the playoffs.
In previous playoff runs, Khris Middleton served as the difficult shot-maker and sidekick to Giannis for the Bucks. With him gone, Lillard will need to be that guy, which he has shown plenty capable of being in the past.
In last year’s playoff series against the Pacers, Lillard averaged 31 points per game, fully embracing the leading scorer role with Giannis out with injury. He won’t have to do that this time around, which should allow him to improve on his 42% shooting from the field.
More Bucks: Bucks' Doc Rivers Sends Message After Historically Bad Kyle Kuzma Performance
Even just his spacing will be crucial to the Bucks' offense. Kyle Kuzma was supposed to be a guy who provided secondary scoring and good spacing on the perimeter, but he put up an all-time stinker in Game 1, finishing with 0’s across the board.
While the Giannis and Lillard duo was already scary during the regular season, it will be fun to watch how they play together in a playoff series, especially for Milwaukee Bucks fans who had to suffer through a rough Game 1.
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.