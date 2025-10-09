Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Already Considering 'Realistic' Deadline Trade Fits: Report
On the same day that he released a lengthy report detailing the long offseason the Milwaukee Bucks had as they fretted over their relationship with star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shams Charania dropped an even juicier bomb Tuesday night regarding the two-time MVP's future in Milwaukee.
In a long feature published Tuesday morning, Charania reported that the only team Antetokounmpo had expressed interest in over the offseason was the New York Knicks — before he decided to remain in Milwaukee for the start of the season.
On Tuesday night, Charania appeared on ESPN to report that Antetokounmpo and his management have expanded their interest to other teams across the league, and are already evaluating their options if the Bucks' season goes south.
"If it does reopen, this whole Giannis Antetokounmpo element to the NBA season, that window is no longer exclusive just to the Knicks," Charania said. "That is going to include other NBA teams. I expect it to go beyond just the Knicks. Giannis Antetokounmpo, his agent Alex Saratsis, they've been figuring out which teams — if this does get to the point of a trade request — which team could find its way, which multiple teams could find their way. And I think that process will continue into the season, if it lends to that. But the quarter mark of the year, 20 to 25 games, I'm keeping my eye on that for the Knicks and the rest of the league."
According to Charania, Antetokounmpo expressed his concern over the Bucks' roster and its ability to make a deep postseason run after Bucks general manager Jon Horst visited him in Greece over the offseason. The Bucks haven't made it past the first round of the NBA playoffs since the 2021-22 season, and Antetokounmpo has publicly expressed his frustration with the limited postseason success.
While Antetokounmpo is ramping up with the Bucks in preparation for his 13th season in the league, Charania's reporting is ominous news for those in Milwaukee. If the Bucks get off to a slow start, there could be a blockbuster trade request coming from Antetokounmpo.
"I want to be on a team that allows me and gives me a chance to win a championship," Antetokounmpo said Sept. 29 at media day, where he appeared virtually due to COVID-19. "I think it's a disservice to basketball, just to the game, to not want it to compete in a high level, to want your season to end in April."
